Man shot in Santa Maria, shooter on the loose
August 17, 2020
San Maria police officers are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a male victim Sunday night.
The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of McClelland Street. A victim was taken to the hospital, where he checked himself in with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear whether officers have identified a suspect in the shooting. The incident marked the second consecutive weekend with a shooting in Santa Maria.
