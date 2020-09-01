Oceano man killed in fall from courthouse

August 31, 2020

A man who was fleeing police officers in downtown San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning died at the SLO County courthouse, possibly as a result of jumping off the roof of the building.

Officials have identified the man who died as 56-year-old Oceano resident Richard Archuleta.

At approximately 1:17 a.m., a San Luis Obispo police officer attempted to stop Archuleta for running a red light at Santa Rosa and Peach streets. Archuleta pulled over his vehicle near Santa Rosa and Monterey streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Then, Archuleta exited his vehicle and fled by foot in the direction of Monterey and Osos streets. Officers searched the area, but did not immediately find him.

About 30 minutes into the search, a person walking in the area flagged down an officer and said a man was bleeding on the ground near the east wall of the courthouse on the Santa Rosa Street side.

Officers located Archuleta there and immediately called for paramedics. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they determined Archuleta was dead.

Police detectives, as well as a county sheriff’s investigator, conducted additional investigation and learned Archuleta jumped into a secure, fenced area of the courthouse. He then gained access to the courthouse roof.

Investigators believe Archuleta went onto the roof. However, officials are not saying whether or not it is believed Archuleta jumped off the roof.

Officers are continuing to investigate Archuleta’s death. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the police department at (805) 781-7312.

