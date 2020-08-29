Front Page  »  

Parody: SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon and Quinn Brady talk strategy

August 29, 2020

Mysterious cartoonist SLO Shank’s latest video portrays San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon and her close friend, and sometimes campaign manager, Quinn Brady discussing campaign strategy.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
SLOGROWN

OMGosh! How absolutely great CCN! Made my day. Tooooo funny, but unfortunately too real.

How can ONE person wield so much POWER and thrust that power upon the populace based upon their ideology? That of course is a rhetorical question.


It’s happening even now at the highest levels of Gov’t. And has been for many decades.


How tragic for all of us. And a BIG THANK YOU to SLO Shank! God bless you!!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/29/2020 2:55 pm
panflash

Priceless.


Thanks.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/29/2020 2:40 pm
TKG

It’s both hilarious and tragic for what they are doing to this town…


Vote Up27Vote Down 
08/29/2020 12:15 pm
Rambunctious

Teee heeee heeee heeee


Vote Up19Vote Down 
08/29/2020 11:43 am
﻿