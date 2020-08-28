Police deem Atascadero man’s disappearance suspicious

August 27, 2020

Police are asking the public’s help finding a 38-year-old Atascadero man who was last seen by his family in April.

Cory KelleyArmer’s family told police it’s uncharacteristic for him to not have any contact with his family for months, leading police to consider his disappearance “suspicious in nature.” His family reported him missing on Aug. 11.

Investigators describe KelleyArmer as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding the location of KelleyArmer or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance to contact Sergeant Jeffrey Wilshusen at (805) 470-3242 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

