Pond Fire burns 400 acres in rural Santa Margarita

August 1, 2020

A fast moving fire burning off Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita has grown to more than 400 acres.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Pond Fire was spotted burning near the 3400 block of Kattacreek Road. Cal Fire is fighting the fire from the air and the ground. The fire is burning grass and oak woodlands.

The fire has destroyed one structure.

Evacuations are in progress for the areas of Highway 58 and Huer Huero Road south to Park Hill Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

