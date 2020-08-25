Front Page  »  

Rallies for Tianna Arata and Dan Dow planned in SLO

August 24, 2020

Tianna Arata standing on a highway barrier

As civil unrest again spikes in the United States, rallies in support of both protester Tianna Arata and SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow are set to take place this week in San Luis Obispo.

Tianna Arata, who has not appeared at public demonstrations since her July 21 arrest, is expected to appear along with her mother Michelle Arata on the steps of the San Luis Obispo courthouse at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Supporters of Arata, including Mindbody founder Rick Stollmeyer, are planning to hold both a press conference and a rally as they continue to demand that Dow not file charges against her.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, supporters of Dow and local law enforcement are expected to likewise stage a rally on the courthouse steps. A Facebook post promoting the event shared by the SLO County Republican Party states Erik Gorham and Amanda Hawkins are organizing the rally.

Dow has not yet announced whether or not the DA’s office will charge Arata over her involvement in the July 21 protest in which she led protesters onto Highway 101, and in one case, shattered the rear window of a car.

Meanwhile, civil unrest is again spiking across much of the country. On Sunday, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot a black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in the back, prompting rioting in the midwestern city.

Also over the weekend, violent clashes broke out between right and left-wing groups in Portland. Likewise, brawls broke out at a Beverly Hills rally in support of President Donald Trump, which drew a crowd of Black Lives Matter-affiliated protesters who ended up fighting with Trump supporters.


SpeakTruth

When they head to the 101, arrest every last one of them that sets foot on the freeway. When they struggle to get free, charge them with resisting arrest. When they strike an officer, charge them for assaulting an LEO. Set an example of them, or be prepared to see this time and time again. Set an example of them, or accept responsibility when an innocent eventually gets hurt.


08/24/2020 11:04 pm
ddc1983

SLO really needs to ease up on its food truck restrictions – with so many big group gatherings, some local entrepreneurs should really be capitalizing on all this – especially with protests coinciding with lunch and dinner. Feed the protesters, help the economy, crank out a profit. Win-win-win.


08/24/2020 10:03 pm
kevin rise

San luis businesses have historically hated food trucks outside of farmers market and its toll fee to the Man. A good food truck and its culture is always needed during tough times.


08/24/2020 10:14 pm
