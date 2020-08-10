Front Page  »  

San Luis County Counsel seeking 20 percent pay raise

August 10, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

Less then one week after San Luis Obispo County administrators announced plans to eliminate 28 full-time positions because of a $26.3 million budget shortfall, the Board of Supervisors is set to approve a 21.38 percent increase in compensation for County Counsel Rita Neal from her previous contract.

On the consent agenda, county staff recommends a four-year contract extension for Neal, with an increase in salary and benefits of $66,000. The Board of Supervisors have already budgeted for Neal’s proposed raise in compensation, as well as the 28 positions they plan to eliminate.

The job cuts are being considered as part of $26.3 million in budget cuts due to a loss of revenue because of the coronavirus.

Neal, who has worked as County Counsel since 2012, is eyeing an increase in compensation from a $204,152 salary and $104,434 benefit package to $234,811 and $139,768 respectively, for a total of $374,579 a year.

Neal is responsible for overseeing the SLO County Counsel’s Office which is comprised of 14 lawyers and eight staff members. Her office provides legal advice to the Board of Supervisors, 26 county departments, and multiple outside agencies

In comparison, U.S. Attorney Nicola T. Hanna, the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Central District of California, oversees approximately 260 attorneys, and over 250 staff who serve over 19 million residents – half the state’s population. His salary without benefits is approximately $170,000.


Eyes Everywhere

I’m guessing that the Super won’t have the guts to pull thee trigger on Neal. They’ll let her slide for another four years. Sad.


08/10/2020 11:48 pm
LameCommenter

As stated vociferously below by others more calm than myself, the raise would be an outrage.


County Counsel Neal is sometimes a political hack who has made some very political and incompetent, incorrect rulings. My favorite was when she stated that the “county is protected” by an agreement “not to sue the county” by persons in the county government complex who engaged in a workplace sexual romance, to wit: Supervisor Gibson found himself involved with his admin, the then Ms. Aspero. She was transferred from his office then promptly transferred back under his authority when they both executed no-litigation agreements, which Neal approved but a second year law student knows are VOID and valueless on the first day in court, since one CANNOT “sign away” their rights to future workplace litigation such as sexual harassment, etc. because such agreements fall into a category known as “agreements in violation of public policy”.


That’s just one galling instance of less than first-class work by a county counsel. NO bizarre RAISE.


08/10/2020 11:14 pm
MrYan

10% departmental funding cuts across the board. No exceptions. 15% pay cut for all City Senior Admin, 10% departmental Admin, 5% for staff.


See where that gets you.


Perspective

Ian Parkinson earns $325 k, plus he draws “retirement” from the City to the tune of $128K.

I am all for earning two pensions; as long as we start paying them out at 65. He is 45 now. We will pay him $2.5 million in retirement benefits before age 65. 65-85 we will pay him closer to $6 million since he will draw two pensions at once, the new one will cost a lot more too.


Across the boards cuts is a start.


08/10/2020 9:35 pm
Mitch C

Memo to SLO County Board of Supervisors: recent action reduced the county workforce by two actual employees. These people have a life and I am sure that their job is important to them and their families. Instead of giving a raise to an employee that is currently highly compensated (no interest in debating her value to the organization) the money in consideration could go a long way in saving someone’s job.


08/10/2020 8:19 pm
mercut1469

Thinking Hanna can afford to take less. HIs partner share in the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is reported to be about $3.7 million. Also pretty certain that Ms. Neal could go out into private practice for a big law firm and make far more than she is now—of course she’d have to leave the cozy confines of the Central Coast and she probably doesn’t want to do that.


But, sure, I get it. Seems exorbitant when millions of Americans can’t make rent and cities and counties are going bankrupt.


https://www.law.com/therecorder/2018/03/23/gibson-dunns-nicola-hanna-now-las-us-attorney-reveals-3-7m-partnership-share/?slreturn=20200710223725


08/10/2020 7:42 pm
