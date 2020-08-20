San Luis Obispo County air quality ranges from unhealthy to moderate

August 20, 2020

Air quality in San Luis Obispo County ranges from unhealthy to moderate because of wildfires burning in Monterey County.

Health officials are asking residents to stay indoors as much as possible, close windows, set vents to recirculate, avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Anyone experiencing shortness of breath, wheezing, exhaustion, light-headedness or chest pain, should stop any outdoor activity and call their doctor, according to the SLO County Public Health Department.

Since Tuesday, SLO County has been under an air quality alert because of smokey air and hot temperatures, especially in the North County.

As of Thursday morning, the River Fire burning south of Salinas has scorched 33,653 acres. It is 7 percent contained.

The Carmel Fire burning near Carmel Valley Village has burned 4,286 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The Dolan Fire near Big Sur has grown to 4,000 acres and is also 0 percent contained.

