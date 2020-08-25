SLO County’s new coronavirus cases drop significantly

August 24, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported an average of 25 daily new cases of coronavirus last week, down from an average of 44 a day a week earlier, and 50 the week before.

During the past five days, SLO County reported 156 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 34 new coronavirus cases, followed by Paso Robles with 27, California Men’s Colony with 20 and Atascadero with 18.

Of the 2,735 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,282 individuals have recovered, and 21 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 17 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 414 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 694

San Luis Obispo — 327

Atascadero — 307

Nipomo — 298

CMC inmates — 239

Arroyo Grande — 186

Grover Beach — 127

Templeton — 106

San Miguel — 103

Oceano — 94

Los Osos — 50

Pismo Beach — 49

Morro Bay — 35

Cambria — 31

Santa Margarita — 24

Shandon — 23

Cayucos — 13

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 13

As of Monday evening, there have been 676,223 positive cases, and 12,257 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 5,915,630 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 181,114 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 23,812,221 cases with 817,016 dead.

