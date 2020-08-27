Front Page  »  

SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell quits suddenly

August 27, 2020

Chief Deanna Cantrell

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell, who has faced criticism for incidents ranging from losing her gun in a restaurant bathroom to her handling of Black Lives Matter protests, announced Thursday she is leaving the city of SLO to become the top cop of the Bay Area city of Fairfield.

Cantrell took over as chief in Jan. 2016, after serving 21 years in the Mesa, Arizona Police Department. Former SLO City Manager Katie Lichtig hired Cantrell, choosing her over both SLO Police Department’s captains, who had been rotating as acting chief at the time.

The past few years, Cantrell has been under fire over her lack of transparency, personal failures, and officer misconduct.

Cantrell left her pistol, a Glock with a 6-round magazine, in the bathroom of an El Pollo Loco at about noon on July 10, 2019. A short time later, Cantrell realized she did not have her weapon and returned to the restaurant bathroom. The pistol was not there.

Cantrell then claimed that she immediately reported her gun stolen, but several officers said her attempt to coverup the theft of her gun risked officer safety and led to the search of the home of a man incorrectly identified as the person suspected of taking the chief’s gun.

Typically, after a loaded police firearm is stolen, a be on the lookout (BOLO) is put out to area law enforcement, not only to help quickly recover the stolen weapon, but also to protect officer and public safety.

However, for the first two hours, Cantrell conducted the investigation into her stolen gun without reporting the theft. It would be more than eight hours before a BOLO was issued.

A surveillance video showed a clean-shaven man entering the bathroom after Chief Cantrell left. After receiving a tip that the man in the video resembled Cheyne Orndoff, police descended on Orndoff’s home, even though he looked nothing like the suspect. Orndoff had a full beard and mustache.

Without a warrant, police searched Orndoff’s home, put his daughters, then 7 and 9, in foster care, and arrested him for child neglect because of a dirty house and paraphernalia they found in his locked bedroom.

A month later, in June 2019, Cantrell’s personal car was stolen from Santa Margarita. Officers found the car six hours later in Daly City, with a naked woman inside.

In Sept. 2019, officer Josh Walsh shot and killed a dog while responding to a possible burglary. Even though Walsh and another officer quickly determined the burglary report was inaccurate — just a resident fixing a broken window — Walsh appeared frightened, cursed at the resident and shot the dog.

Throwing her support behind Walsh, the chief claimed the dog charged at the officer, and refused to release body camera footage of the incident.

Following the string of incidents, Cantrell began applying for jobs with other cities. Cantrell began the recruitment process with Fairfield in May 2020, according to a city press release.

Cantrell said she will forever be grateful for her time in San Luis Obispo.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead the amazing men and women in the SLOPD that serve this complex community every day with respect, partnerships, integrity and dedication,” Cantrell said in the statement. “I am thankful to have been able to work alongside a dedicated and hardworking city council, city manager and department head team. Further, I could not have not have been successful without the devoted members of the police roundtable and PACT who serve to bring policing and all members of our community, business leaders, diverse perspectives and opinions together for mutual understanding.”

San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson issued a statement praising Cantrell as “an exceptional leader and an expert in policing and community engagement.” Mayor Heidi Harmon also released a statement commending Cantrell’s leadership, despite having recently criticized the police department.

Harmon and Cantrell fell on opposing sides of the Black Lives Matter policing debate. Harmon is a supporter of SLO protest leader Tianna Arata, whom police officers arrested on July 21. Some supporters of Arata recently called for Cantrell’s resignation.

Cantrell’s last day on the job in San Luis Obispo will be Sept. 30. The City of SLO will begin a national recruitment for a new chief in the coming months.


pb_wills

She should have been fired when she lost her gun and illegally covered it up. The chief of police should be held to a higher standard of conduct than anyone else in the department.


08/27/2020 5:33 pm
Mark

Unfortunately, all the protesters on Twitter are looking at this as a victory now. They are emboldened.


08/27/2020 5:18 pm
Wheeler805

Agreed, I do agree we could use a strong Chief with integrity and morals our country was built on, however that being said I do believe this shows weakness and that with enough pressure an organization can control our leaders which is not true. I believe it would be in our best interest if she released this after the dust has settled as you are correct this can be seen as a victory and give them more momentum. This may cost us the tax payers more money now to support or Chief but save money in the future for others attempting a similar removal of our leaders. I don’t know why they don’t follow MLK, that was a man who made a difference and had a cause and for the people. They need to broadcast her video (Tianna) to the masses so all sides are exposed. She is no leader and causing far more harm then good. And shame on Harmon, she is way to emotional and focus in my opinion is in the wrong area and she is not qualified as a Mayor, this has been shown time after time. A leader needs to listen to all the people she serves, I have lived in area 41 years, I have friends of all color and the African American friends I have say these organizations do NOT represent them and the way they feel. Even deeper acts that are not published to attack our community via cyber, getting out of hand and we need is stand firm and uphold the law


08/27/2020 5:53 pm
jimmy_me

Great opportunity to lower the salary of the next police chief into a reasonable range. Great idea for all county administrators.


08/27/2020 5:15 pm
Mark

Lower the salary? That’s not the way government works! HaHa.


08/27/2020 5:17 pm
Gramelin

Oh Wow! Well I’m so not surprised! Transparency was not her highest attribute.


08/27/2020 5:04 pm
ActaNonVerba

The POTENTIAL San Luis Obispo has to IMPROVE itself right now is stunning! A true TABULA RASA!


A new mayor — Cherysse Sweeney, new councilpersons, Abrianna Torres and Erik Long, AND NOW a new SLOPD chief!


Maybe hire a new chief from within the SLOPD? Someone who has never left their gun behind in the crapper?


08/27/2020 4:34 pm
TiaMiaOhMy

Sure hope the new Chief is NOT going to be a puppet of Harmon and selected while SHE’S in office!! SLO City — actually the whole COUNTY will suffer if a BLM sympathizer like Harmon get’s into the position. We NEED Law and Order!


08/27/2020 4:33 pm
Rambunctious

Sure run away when the city needs a chief the most like the unappreciative scofflaw that she is….


08/27/2020 4:33 pm
slocorruptionhater

Good riddance! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. This is a tremendous opportunity to finally get a quality chief of police in SLO.


08/27/2020 4:25 pm
