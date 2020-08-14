Front Page  »  

Trying to understand Tianna Arata

August 14, 2020

Tianna Arata, photo by Richard Bastian

OPINION by SANDRA BOC

Here is why I have a difficult time understanding Tianna Arata.

My birth name is Sandra Del Carmen Rojas Portillo. In El Salvador you have many names and your last name order is determined by your parent’s marital status. In my case Rojas is my maternal name which lets society know I am a bastard child meaning my parents are not married. This is no longer the case in El Salvador, we have advanced, woohoo.

I grew up in a Salvadorean village with no running water, no electricity, no toilets, very little food. We ate chicken twice a year, Christmas and New Year.

I came to this country when I was 16.5 years old with no money, no real family, no English, and only a sixth Salvadorean grade education, and nothing but a dream to succeed and the knowledge that only in this country could a peasant girl like myself could succeed. This country gave me the opportunity to become a critical care nurse and because of what some of you have labeled as a minority, I graduated with zero debt. This was not a privilege afforded to my white counterparts.

To those of you who call label me as a minority, I want you to know that I find your term demeaning and insulting. What I hear you say is that you believe I am less than you based on my skin color. I have always been proud of beautiful brown natural tan, and have never really seen myself as anything but a person.

However, since all the talk about having to see each other for our skin color, I can’t help to wonder if people notice my color instead of Sandra, the person. Looking at everything from an immigrant’s perspective, I strongly believe that this country has equality of opportunity for everyone, but the outcome is up to each individual.

I recognize that some of you may feel very uncomfortable because my story challenges the current national narrative, but it is ok to feel that way. All I ask is that you question, think and think some more. I am open for respectful discussions. In order to have a diversity of thought, we must be willing to feel uncomfortable.

I also want to make it clear that I acknowledge the suffering of others, and in no way I am trying to minimize someone else’s pain or experiences. I simply believe it is important to get other perspectives.

The last point I want to make is that we must not forget the roads paved by those who came before us such as Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, JFK, and many more. We must also recognize that we need each other, we share this planet, and we must find a way to work together.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
kevin rise

If you dont get racism in the USA, slavery and its lack of reparations and police brutality, then you are not American. Done and done. If you disagree, your privilege is blinding you, and you do not know what suffering and human condition are simple and done. Too many silver spoon in mouth folks whom still manage to talk yet know nothing of what they speak. And if you speak of Marx and Socialism in a bad light, you have not been to college.


08/14/2020 12:06 pm
Sulla

You have a beautiful story, and a beautiful birth name.


I think that I understand Tianna. She is the local leader of a nationwide effort to impose a Marxist, Social Revolutionary order onto the USA, very much like the efforts of the FLMN in El Salvador.


08/14/2020 11:37 am
kevin rise

Making mountains out of mole hills and comparing failed USA influenced countries to the USA makes no sense? Whom created all the chaos in central and south america? Russia and America. Did you take any econ?


08/14/2020 12:09 pm
mazin

Hyperbole, more worried about the administration’s voter suppression that a FLMN type organization.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Farabundo_Mart%C3%AD_National_Liberation_Front


08/14/2020 12:16 pm
jdchem

Perhaps when Ms. Arata has advanced in years she will achieve your level of wisdom.


08/14/2020 11:08 am
Slosum

Well said Sandra. Unfortunately many people don’t want race, gender, sexuality, etc to be blind as you so eloquently state. They need excuses to blame others for their problems.


08/14/2020 10:35 am
isoslo

Beautiful commentary, thank you for sharing your perspective. Life is what you make of it no matter how hard that journey may seem.


08/14/2020 10:21 am
SLOGROWN

Thank you Sandra Boc! God bless you and your family always….


08/14/2020 10:11 am
info

Breath of fresh air. Thank you.


08/14/2020 9:52 am
