Witness describes Nipomo shooting incident

August 22, 2020

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A Central Valley man died in a gun battle with CHP officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies in Nipomo on Friday afternoon following an argument with a woman, according to a man who witnessed the argument.

At about 11:30 a.m., the man began yelling at a woman in a car with two small children in the Von’s parking lot. He then began shooting into the air, said William Farnsworth, who was walking his dog on Tefft Street.

“She yelled, ‘What are you stupid. Stop. Stop,’ ” Farnsworth said. “It appeared to be a domestic issue.”

Indiscriminately shooting about nine rounds, the gunman hit a transformer and a Cal Fire truck, Farnsworth said. The woman drove away heading towards Highway 101.

Shortly after deputies arrived, the shooter went inside the gas station and shot three rounds, while employees locked themselves in an office. He then exited the building and a gunfight with law enforcement ensued. A K9 bit the man in the arm.

“He did not move, indicating he had died,” Farnsworth said.

Deputies are not releasing the identity of the alleged shooter pending notification of his next of kin.

Loading...