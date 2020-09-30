Another SLO County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

September 30, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, marking the fifth Covid-19 case at the facility.

The inmate was asymptomatic upon testing positive on Saturday, five days following the person’s arrest. Over the five days prior to testing positive, the inmate had been in a quarantine unit in accordance with county jail protocols, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say no other inmates were exposed to the individual who tested positive for the virus. Jail staffers were not exposed either, since they are required to wear personal protective equipment, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

The new case at the jail marks the first time an inmate tested positive for coronavirus at the facility since July 22.

Since March, a total of six sheriff’s deputies, including three who work at the jail, have tested positive for the virus. The other three who tested positive for the virus are patrol deputies.

The sheriff’s office says it is continuing to screen, test and isolate sick individuals in order to protect staff, inmates and the public.

Loading...