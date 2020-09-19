Arroyo Grande man killed in crash

September 18, 2020

A 48-year-old Arroyo Grande man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a tractor outside of San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed northbound on Orcutt Road when he encountered a slow-moving John Deere tractor. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the tractor, which turned left towards a private driveway, according to the CHP.

The Harley Davidson collided with the rear of the tractor, ejecting the motorcyclist. The Arroyo Grande man died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until they notify his next of kin.

Loading...