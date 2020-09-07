Climber falls 30 feet from Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

September 7, 2020

A CHP helicopter airlifted a rock climber off Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Monday morning after the person fell approximately 30 feet and suffered undisclosed trauma.

Following the fall, which occurred before 9 a.m., SLO City and Cal Fire rescue crews hiked up to the injured climber. Rescue workers placed the person on a gurney and brought the individual to an open field lower down the mountain to be hoisted into the helicopter.

A CHP H-70 helicopter flew the injured climber to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. The patient was admitted into the hospital’s trauma center, according to the fire department.

The injured hiker’s current condition is unclear.

Loading...