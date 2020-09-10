Intoxicated teen crashes car into SLO home

September 10, 2020

An allegedly intoxicated teen crashed into a home in San Luis Obispo Wednesday night, injuring four people.

Earlier, a teen stole alcohol from the Grocery Outlet on Madonna Road. Four minors between the ages of 14 and 17 then fled in an red Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the teens drove the SUV into a house located at 1403 Garcia Drive.

An ambulance transported one injured resident of the home to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Two additional residents suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment. The 17-year-old driver also suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters worked to stabilize the damaged house while city building department personnel assessed the home’s structural damage and stability.

Officers arrested the juvenile for felony DUI.

