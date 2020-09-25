Front Page  »  

Man shoots deputy in Templeton in suspected suicide by cop

September 25, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Christopher Straub

A North County man and convicted felon, who was believed to have been suicidal, ambushed San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies in Templeton Thursday morning, shooting one deputy in the leg, prior to being killed by law enforcement officers.

Chris Straub, 38, had broken up with his girlfriend within the past day and was also experiencing car trouble, acquaintances of his told CalCoastNews. Acquaintances suspect Straub’s death was a suicide by cop.

SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a press conference following the gun battle that the suspect was a member of white supremacist gang. Straub, of Templeton, also had an outstanding warrant and an extensive history of weapons charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He knew he was potentially going to prison and did not want to and had made statements that he intended to shoot it out with the police,” Parkinson said at a news conference Friday morning.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday, deputies noticed Straub’s car in the 3400 block of Theatre Drive. The deputy attempted to detain Straub, who fled by foot.

One deputy gave chase, and a second joined in the search. Straub ran through a nearby vineyard to Templeton Cemetery, hid and then ambushed the deputies.

Straub fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking Deputy Richard “Ted” Lehnhoff once in the leg. The deputies returned fire.

Deputy Richard “Ted” Lehnhoff

Again, Straub fled, this time attempting to return to his vehicle through the vineyard. But, more deputies arrived at the scene and intercepted Straub before he could reenter his vehicle.

Shrub was still armed with a handgun, and a gun battle ensued. Deputies shot Straub, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A CHP helicopter airlifted Lehnhoff to a local hospital. The wounded deputy is in stable condition.

Following the gun battle, deputies seized several firearms from Straub’s vehicle, at least three of which were loaded, Parkinson said during a press conference Friday morning. Straub was apparently trying to get to at least one rifle at the tine he was shot and killed.

Additionally, investigators seized firearms from Straub’s Templeton home. It is suspected Straub manufactured some or parts of the firearms found at his residence.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident with help from the CHP’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team. The Sheriff’s Gang Task Force had been conducting a criminal investigation into Shrub’s activities prior to the shooting.

No additional suspects were involved in the incident.

Weapons recovered from Straub’s car

Weapons recovered from Straub’s home


TKG

Another person giving bald guys a bad name…


09/25/2020 6:21 pm
MrYan

“Acquaintances suspect Straub’s death was a suicide by cop.” Hmmm please tell us more about these acquaintances. How are they associated? I mean he was in a gang. Do they know him from there? What gang was it Ian? How many white supremacy gangs are there in SLO Ian?


A benign explanation for sure by these acquaintances.. White dudes with a gun are presented as “distraught” in media, even local media. Same excuse with Vegas shooter.


A known, wanted, white supremest felon in a vehicle loaded to the teeth may just as likely if not more be looking to commit a crime against others.

Yet, we get him presented as sad figure distraught and depressed cuz he lost his gal. Give me a break.


Quick. Distract us. With another piece about a kid steeling Cheetos and a soda who supports BLM.


09/25/2020 6:07 pm
SLOGROWN

In the current lawless culture in which we live brought to our Nation thanks to the demonic left for the last 50+ years, I who have lived my entire 61 years as a white male, having made friends with and worked with all people of [and I hate this], “Color” over those years, I as of this time because I am a white male, is being painted with a broad brush as being a “White Supremacist”. I have not a racist bone in my body. Except towards those who are criminal and ruin lives of others. Nor am I prejudiced! Well. Except Liver and onions. Because my Mom never got the knack for cooking it correctly. And she was a great cook! No matter how much catsup I covered it in, no help. YUCK!


Red and yellow, black and white, we are precious in His sight, Jesus loves the children of the world.


We are all one race. The human race. It is sin that is destroying us all.


09/25/2020 5:30 pm
MrYan

Who’s called you a white supremest? Just because you are benefiting from white privileged does not make you a white supremest.

But what does this demonic leftist really know, right?


09/25/2020 7:49 pm
mazin

“a member of white supremacist gang. Straub, of Templeton” … “an extensive history of weapons charges”. We likely have an armed violent white supremacist gang, including ex felons, in the County.


09/25/2020 3:18 pm
adustum

Templeton is one hell of a community….for white supremacist gang members, I guess. But this does explain the behavior of some Templeton residents.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
mazin

Man, I don’t think that is fair. Used to work in Templeton and go to the concerts in the park. This gang is likely a violent white supremacist group of ex-felons, a gang formed in the can … not Trump supporters, not 2nd Amendment supporters, not even like Proud Boys … but an armed criminal gang with an underlying racist ideology.


09/25/2020 5:10 pm
kevin rise

The Sherriff reported to other outlets he was a Radical White Supremecist; and all that entails. You know, the ones the Federal Government states are the #1 terrorist threat in the USA. My thoughts go out for our first responders and families.


09/25/2020 2:25 pm
adustum

God bless law enforcement.


09/25/2020 4:38 pm
