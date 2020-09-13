Paso Robles radio host retires at 90

September 13, 2020

Rick Crespin, the host of Trader Rick’s Country Store, is retiring after 38 years at KPRL in Paso Robles. Crespin is 90 years old.

In 1982, Crespin joined the station playing classical music. Then in 1998, he began hosting Trader Rick’s Country Store from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

Locals hosting garage sales or with an item to sell call in, while those seeking an item to buy drop a line. People sold and bought items ranging from chickens to automobiles.

Next Saturday, Crespin plans to sleep in while KPRL General Manager Kevin Will will host the Country Store.

Loading...