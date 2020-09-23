SLO County new coronavirus rules, schools could open in 2 weeks

September 22, 2020

San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday moved from the most-restrictive purple tier into the moderately-restrictive red tier in the state’s coronavirus monitoring system, a move that will allow schools to reopen K-12 schools.

Regulations relaxed under the red tier:

• Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo studios, and massage therapy, will be permitted to reopen indoors.

• Restaurants will be permitted to move from outdoor-only operations to limited operations indoors (max 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer).

• Places of worship will be permitted to move from outdoor-only operations to limited operations indoors (max 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer).

• Movie theaters will be permitted to reopen their doors with limited operations indoors (max 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer).

• Gyms and fitness centers will be permitted to move from outdoor-only operations to limited operations indoors (max 10 percent capacity).

• Schools will be permitted to reopen for in-person instruction once our county has been in the red tier for at least two weeks.

If the county rate of new coronavirus cases remains at the level it is today, the county will move into the orange tier in two weeks, which allows indoor business occupancy rates to increase.

