SLO County resident in their 50 dies of coronavirus

September 5, 2020

San Luis Obispo County health officials announced two new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, a resident in his 50s with no underlying health issues and a 90-year-old man with chronic health issues.

Even so, the number of new cases and hospitalized patients continues to fall. On Friday, there were 10 people hospitalized in SLO County with the coronavirus, down from the Aug, 14 peak of 22.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 93 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 50 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 14 and Paso Robles with 12.

Of the 3,074 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,654 individuals have recovered, and 22 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 10 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 385 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 742

San Luis Obispo — 456

Atascadero — 335

Nipomo — 317

CMC inmates — 262

Arroyo Grande — 193

Grover Beach — 145

Templeton — 120

San Miguel — 110

Oceano — 103

Pismo Beach — 53

Los Osos — 52

Morro Bay — 46

Shandon — 32

Cambria — 31

Santa Margarita — 24

Cayucos — 16

Creston — 9

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 15

As of Friday evening, there have been 731,641 positive cases, and 13,648 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 6,416,821 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 192,522 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 26,969,378 cases with 881,736 dead.

