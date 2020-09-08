SLO County’s positive coronavirus case numbers continue to fall

September 8, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported an average of 21 daily new cases of coronavirus last week, down from an average of 35 a day a week earlier. In addition, the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen to nine.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 71 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 38 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 11.

Of the 3,145 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,858 individuals have recovered, and 22 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are nine people in the hospital — three in intensive care, and 252 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 753

San Luis Obispo — 494

Atascadero — 346

Nipomo — 321

CMC inmates — 265

Arroyo Grande — 193

Grover Beach — 151

Templeton — 120

San Miguel — 112

Oceano — 103

Pismo Beach — 54

Los Osos — 52

Morro Bay — 46

Shandon — 31

Cambria — 32

Santa Margarita — 24

Cayucos — 17

Creston — 9

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 9

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 742,980 positive cases, and 13,788 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 6,506,252 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 193,397 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 27,684,471 cases with 900,064 dead.

