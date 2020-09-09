Smoke, ash and poor air quality returns to SLO County

September 9, 2020

With fires continuing to ravage multiple regions of California, air quality has again deteriorated in San Luis Obispo County.

There were smoky conditions throughout SLO County on Tuesday, and ash on cars and lawn furniture throughout the county.

Smoke from the Dolan Fire, in particular, has been blowing into SLO County, according to Cal Fire. The Dolan Fire, which started near Big Sur in Monterey County, has burned 73,089 acres and is 40 percent contained, as of Tuesday evening.

In Fresno County, the Creek Fire has burned 152,833 acres near Shaver Lake and is 0 percent contained.

Locally, a small vegetation fire occurred in Pismo Beach Tuesday afternoon near the 800 block of N. 4th Street. Additionally, a house fire broke out in Nipomo on Ralcoa Way at approximately 9:45 p.m.

PG&E’s John Lindsey forecasted smoke and ash will continue to move over the Central Coast into Wednesday.

