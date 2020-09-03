Front Page  »  

Tianna Arata supporters batter reporter in SLO

September 3, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By CCN STAFF

Hundreds of protestors gathered in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning for the arraignment hearings of BLM organizer Tianna Arata and protester Elias Bautista, several of whom battered reporter Josh Friedman.

Arata’s arraignment was continued until Sept. 17 while Bautista plead not guilty. Before the hearing, protesters gathered in front of the courthouse.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Following the hearing, a speaker said, “CalCoastNews is fake news,” spurring a man in the crowd to try and snatch Friedman’s phone. Several other protesters than pushed Friedman, while others blocked his access.

Protester who attempted to take Friedman’s phone through force

While covering the event for the SLO New Times, photographer Jayson Mellom was flipping people off and attempting to escalate the violence against Friedman.

At a May 31 riot in Los Angeles, Friedman video taped looters breaking into multiple businesses. Since then, several protesters have made antisemitic remarks while threatening and harassing Friedman. In addition, several protesters referred to Friedman as a Nazi.

On social media, some protesters recommend harassing or assaulting journalists who refuse to stop filming during criminal activity.

Photo by Richard Bastian

On July 21, Arata allegedly led approximately 300 protesters onto Highway 101 from both Osos Street and California Boulevard, blocking all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour.

Arata is charged with one count of unlawful assembly, one count of disturbing the peace, six counts of obstruction of a thoroughfare, and five counts of false imprisonment.

During Arata’s arrest, Bautista yelled at an officer before kicking him in the crotch. Prosecutors charged Bautista with one felony count of resisting an executive officer by force or violence and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer for his acts committed against three individual peace officers.

During Thursday’s protest, speakers defended Bautisa, saying he was attempting to stop a kidnapping by cop. The primary goal of the protest, was to get prosecutors to drop the charges.

Friedman live streamed the protesters, who were at times chanting SLO County District Attorney”Dan Dow is a fucking bitch.”


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Murse

The phone stealer/Tianna’s friend is the same guy on Tianna’s video, that she streamed live before she was arrested. Forward to 3 minutes 35 seconds into the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZiQPRoej8U&t=223s


Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/03/2020 1:00 pm
Black_Copter_Pilot

Couldn’t help but notice that the crowd was mostly women. I wonder why?


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
09/03/2020 12:43 pm
Buns N Roses

If she is your hero, there’s something wrong with your mental capacity. If you use force and intimidation to protect her, you should join her in jail.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
09/03/2020 12:16 pm
slocalgal

Sheesh. The DJ at the event, Cavin Stokes, incited hate when he pointed out Josh Friedman and Cal Coast News in a hateful way. Even the photographer from New Times, Jason Mellon, was antagonizing Josh and flipping the bird! Josh is merely videotaping. What do they have against transparency? Cavin and New Times need to be publicly called out for their hate.


Vote Up35Vote Down 
09/03/2020 11:27 am
SLOGROWN

These are the faces/actions of the 21st century Democratic party and the devastation of Communism having been taught in the public education system for the last 50 years.


Vote Up29Vote Down 
09/03/2020 11:23 am
CHnemo

Just put her in Jail already!


Vote Up51Vote Down 
09/03/2020 10:53 am
﻿