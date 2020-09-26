Uptick in coronavirus cases in California, SLO County

September 26, 2020

The average number of new coronavirus cases statewide and in San Luis Obispo has risen slightly over the past week, following a month-long downhill trend.

During the past seven days, SLO County has reported 174 new coronavirus cases, or an average of 24.8 a day. Even so, it is difficult to determine if the increase will impact reopening, because the state does not count cases at the California Men’s Colony or for Cal Poly students who do not claim residency in SLO County.

California’s positivity rate has also risen slightly after declining for almost a month, currently at an average of 3,462 cases in the past seven days. State health officials warn that the increase could be an early warning sign that hospitalizations will surge in October if the public lets their guard down.

“Certainly cases are going up,” said California’s Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly on Friday.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 65 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 27 new cases, followed by Atascadero with eight.

Of the 3,544 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,262 individuals have recovered, and 29 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are seven people in the hospital — two in intensive care, and 244 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 852

San Luis Obispo — 591

Atascadero — 372

Nipomo — 340

CMC inmates — 292

Arroyo Grande — 215

Grover Beach — 160

Templeton — 127

San Miguel — 119

Oceano — 111

Pismo Beach — 64

Morro Bay — 58

Los Osos — 56

Shandon — 43

Cambria — 35

Santa Margarita — 31

Cal Poly residents — 19

Cayucos — 18

Creston — 18

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 10

As of Friday evening, there have been 804,177 positive cases, and 15,539 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 7,262,816 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 208,777 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 32,953,188 cases with 996,287 dead.

