A second inmate at California Men’s Colony dies of coronavirus

October 26, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An inmate at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County died of coronavirus last week, becoming the second CMC inmate to die of the virus.

The inmate died on Thursday at a local hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In August, a CMC inmate died from complications related to the coronavirus.

As of Monday, 304 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are currently only two inmates currently infected, and no new cases over the past two weeks.

In addition, the prison has had 78 confirmed cases among employees, with 53 of the staffers already returned to work.

Statewide, the California prison system has had 15,522 confirmed coronavirus cases and 76 deaths among inmates. A total of 4,242 employees have tested positive, 10 of whom have died with the virus.

