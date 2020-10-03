Atascadero man sentenced to 47 years in prison

October 3, 2020

A 59-year- old Atascadero man who drugged teenagers at his home before raping them, was sentenced Thursday to 47 years and four months in prison.

In September, a jury found Jess Drue Brasuell III, 59, guilty of 20 felony counts related to sexually abusing and drugging four teenage girls, ages 15 to 17. Several of his victims provided statements at Brasuell’s sentencing hearing.

In Nov. 2017, officers arrested Brasuell following an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. A search of Brasuell’s home in the 7100 block of Sombrilla Avenue led investigators to identify three other victims, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

At the time of the arrest, several residents in Brasuell’s neighborhood said they witnessed young women going in and out of the Atascadero man’s home for weeks at a time, and some appeared to be under the influence. The neighbors did not report the activity, thinking the females were adults.

