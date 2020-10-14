Front Page  »  

Cal Poly student dies following skateboard accident

October 14, 2020

Morgan DeVico and Noah DeVico

A Cal Poly student died early Tuesday morning, hours after a skateboarding accident on the university campus in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 2 p.m.on Monday, Noah DeVico lost control of a motorized skateboard he was riding on Grand Avenue. There were no vehicles, nor any other individuals, involved in the collision. Officials have yet to release additional details about the accident.

DeVico was a first-year industrial engineering student from Camarillo.

“Noah’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said in a statement. “The university remains in contact with his family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Noah’s friends during this difficult time.”

Cal Poly is offering virtual counseling services to students in need of emotional support. The university is also offering support to DeVico’s family.


pb_wills

So sad. RIP Noah.


His friend posted this on social media:


Yesterday evening, my friend went out for a short ride on his Meepo mini, he didn’t have a helmet on.


I wasn’t there but he was going fast and got speed wobbles, he fell off at around 25 MPH and landed directly on his head. His skull cracked completely open and was rushed to the near by hospital where he was in surgery for about 10 hours.


​He suffered a major injury to his brain stem and unfortunately didn’t make it through the night.


Wear your helmets boys and girls, it’s not worth the risk.


10/14/2020 4:50 pm
derasmus

I am so saddened to read this. My heart goes out to Noah’s family.


10/14/2020 2:09 pm
JThomas

What a horrible shame, looked like a very wonderful young man. May he rest in peace!


10/14/2020 1:33 pm
Gramelin

Much Sadness over your loss! Prayers for the family.


10/14/2020 9:52 am
