Coronavirus hospitalizations dive, some schools plan to reopen
October 8, 2020
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County has fallen to levels not seen since April. There are currently two infected people in the hospital, down from 22 in August.
After two weeks in the red tier, the state permits schools to request waivers to reopen in-person classes. Atascadero Unified School District, Paso Robles School District, and Pleasant Valley School District recently requested waivers for students in elementary school to attend in person.
It is expected elementary school children will return to the classrooms in November, while middle school and high school students will return in January.
During the past six days, SLO County reported 130 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 58 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 25.
Of the 3,815 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,570 individuals have recovered, and 31 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people in the hospital, and 211 recuperating at home.
Cases by city:
Paso Robles — 924
San Luis Obispo — 682
Atascadero — 387
Nipomo — 359
CMC inmates — 292
Arroyo Grande — 222
Grover Beach — 165
Templeton — 129
Oceano — 128
San Miguel — 128
Pismo Beach — 65
Morro Bay — 66
Los Osos — 60
Shandon — 52
Cambria — 35
Santa Margarita — 32
Cal Poly residents — 28
Creston — 19
Cayucos — 18
Avila Beach — 7
San Simeon — 6
Other county cases — 14
As of Thursday evening, there have been 845,767 positive cases, and 16,428 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 7,833,763 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 217,738 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 36,753,910 cases with 1,066,856 dead.
