Driver crashes stolen car into Nipomo home, injures woman

October 29, 2020

A suspect driving a car believed to have been stolen crashed into a house in Nipomo early Thursday morning, injuring a woman who was asleep inside. [KCOY]

Shortly after 1 a.m., the driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into the bedroom of a home located at 1415 Osage Street. The driver allegedly fled the scene by foot following the collision.

The woman, who was asleep inside the home, suffered undisclosed injuries. She declined medical treatment and did not go to the hospital.

A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Loading...