Erik Long has the passion to serve San Luis Obispo

October 10, 2020

Erik Long

OPINION by PHIL PANOS

I have known Erik Long for many years. He is progressive, open minded, and realistic, and is able to get things done. He is very well educated and experienced in political science and political activism.

He is a talented leader who is dedicated and focused on the issues facing the city.

He plans to have three summits where all can offer their opinions and suggestions on the major issues facing the city of SLO — homelessness, housing, and downtown parking. This demonstrates he is willing to listen and serve all citizens in a thoughtful manner.

He is also proposing to add foot patrols to the downtown area in order to improve police relations and communications, and provide excellent service to downtown businesses and tourists. He is respected and endorsed by many professionals and business owners in SLO.

A longtime resident of SLO, Erik has the passion to serve the city and improve the lives of the people.

Please vote for Erik Long in the upcoming election.

Phil I. Panos is a retired firefighter who has lived in San Luis Obispo since 1978.


4
JThomas

please define progressive


10/10/2020 4:58 pm
panflash

Well, so “he is willing to listen and serve all citizens in a thoughtful manner”, huh? Gee, where have we heard all that before?


Excuse me, Phil, but the last thing we need in elected office is a “progressive” who “is very well educated and experienced in political science and political activism.” We’ve had plenty of those already.


How about, instead, people who live in the real world, have actually worked for a living, know what it’s like to run a business and meet a payroll, and are capable of using common sense?


10/10/2020 2:47 pm
SLOGROWN

“He is progressive, open minded, and realistic, and is able to get things done.”


I didn’t bother reading the opinion after that.


‘Progressive’ and ‘open minded’ is an oxymoron.


10/10/2020 1:22 pm
Shocked in MB

I do not know the gentlemen, so I am not judging him or his politics. But why does my head hurt so bad when I see “progressive, open minded, and realistic, and is able to get things done”, in the description of one person. I see so many contradictions in that statement. But I guess that’s what being in politics means-all things to all people.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
10/10/2020 12:02 pm
