Fire leads to evacuation of SLO apartment complex

October 2, 2020

A fire that started at a homeless camp led to the evacuation of a San Luis Obispo apartment complex early Friday morning.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a tree caught on fire at a homeless encampment located near Highway 101 and the Margarita Apartments at 603 Johnson Avenue. The fire then spread into vegetation.

Authorities evacuated the Margarita Apartments as a precautionary measure. The fire did not spread onto the highway ether, though officials temporarily closed one northbound lane. [KSBY]

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear whether or not the fire was intentionally set. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Loading...