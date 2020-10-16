Man killed, another injured in Paso Robles shooting

October 15, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

One man was killed and another inured in an alleged gang shooting Thursday at JnJ Liquor & Deli on Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Shortly before 6 p.m., multiple suspects were involved in the shooting. On man was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers are currently raiding a home on the 200 block of Santa Cruz Avenue, according to a neighbor. They have extracted multiple people from the residence.

The neighbors have been told to shelter in place.

