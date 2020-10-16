Front Page  »  

Man killed, another injured in Paso Robles shooting

October 15, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

One man was killed and another inured in an alleged gang shooting Thursday at JnJ Liquor & Deli on Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Shortly before 6 p.m., multiple suspects were involved in the shooting. On man was then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officers are currently raiding a home on the 200 block of Santa Cruz Avenue, according to a neighbor. They have extracted multiple people from the residence.

The neighbors have been told to shelter in place.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
obispan

This area of Paso is and has been pure ghetto for decades and will remain so no matter how many boutique hotels, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and replacement public housing projects you open.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
10/15/2020 10:12 pm
﻿