Man struck and killed while running on Highway 101 in SLO

October 15, 2020

A vehicle struck and killed a 55-year-old Los Osos man who was running on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning. [KSBY]

The man was running across the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Madonna Road at about 4:40 a.m. He was running away from the center divider and toward the shoulder of the highway.

CHP officials say the Los Osos man ran directly in front of a vehicle that was traveling about 65-70 mph. The man died of his injuries following the collision.

Officers did not arrest the driver, who the CHP says is a 49-year-old San Luis Obispo woman.

Authorities are currently withholding the name of the victim.

