Protesters marched through SLO, seeking revolution

October 30, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

Approximately 100 protesters marched through San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening to promote their demands which include dropping charges for protesters, abolishing the police and prison system, free internet, free transportation and a wealth tax.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The protest was organized by Abolitionist Action Central Coast/SLO, a group comprised primarily of Cal Poly students. The protesters marched through the downtown area, then stopped in the intersection of Hiquera and Los Osos streets, where they blocked traffic for approximately 15 minutes.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The students then marched to the courthouse where they performed a skit about past revolutions, and the need for violence in some situations.

Photo by Richard Bastian

 


Adam Trask

Good for them. Thomas Jefferson said that America needed a revolution every 20 years. This time, we have waited 40 years before finally growing weary of the Neoliberal policies which were ushered in by the last revolution (refer to Barry Goldwater, Milton Friedman and Ronald Reagan if you’re curious).


10/30/2020 2:15 pm
SLOGROWN

Look at all those “WHITE SUPREMACISTS!” Who the hell knew?


Wow! Will wonders never cease.


10/30/2020 2:01 pm
WhatNext

Go back to school you disconcerted youngsters. Come back when you have some life experience.


10/30/2020 1:49 pm
Buchon

Did they apply for, and pay for, a parade permit? Or is this another freebie?


10/30/2020 12:47 pm
Mitch C

The best way to get free stuff is to work very hard and make a success of yourself.


10/30/2020 12:23 pm
