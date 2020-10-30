Protesters marched through SLO, seeking revolution
October 30, 2020
By RICHARD BASTIAN
Approximately 100 protesters marched through San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening to promote their demands which include dropping charges for protesters, abolishing the police and prison system, free internet, free transportation and a wealth tax.
The protest was organized by Abolitionist Action Central Coast/SLO, a group comprised primarily of Cal Poly students. The protesters marched through the downtown area, then stopped in the intersection of Hiquera and Los Osos streets, where they blocked traffic for approximately 15 minutes.
The students then marched to the courthouse where they performed a skit about past revolutions, and the need for violence in some situations.
