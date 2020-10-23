Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County officials spar over campaign limits

October 23, 2020

Supervisor John Peschong

By KAREN VELIE

In a 3-1 vote that led to name calling and accusations of criminal acts, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to limit campaign candidate donations to $25,000 per contributor, with Supervisor Bruce Gibson dissenting.

On Oct. 8, 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation limiting campaign contributions to local candidates to $4,700 in cities and counties that do not have their own contribution limits. Those limits go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

During discussion on the proposed ordinance, Supervisor John Peschong explained that neither he nor his company Meridian Pacific have consulted for candidates running for county offices since he was elected four years ago. In addition, he said while in office for the next four years he will not do political consulting for any county candidates.

A public official has a legal conflict of interest when a vote benefits them financially.

A caller to the board then accused Peschong of benefiting financially from the vote through his work as a political consultant. Prior to the vote, Peschong consulted an attorney who specializes in political law who said he did not have a conflict of interest, Peschong said.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson

Peschong then made a motion to set the $25,000 limit for the county’s 10 elected officials, including the five members of the board of supervisors, and to have the SLO County District Attorney serve as the enforcement arm.

Gibson said he would not support county campaign limits unless it is set lower than the state’s $4,700 limit. In addition, he voiced concerns that District Attorney Dan Dow’s political affiliation could impact enforcement. Dow is a Republican and Gibson is a Democrat.

Supervisor Lynn Compton said she favors local control, while having some concerns with the amount. Noting the county could later change the limit, Compton supported Peschong’s motion.

Before the ordinance is made into law, it requires a reading on Nov. 10 and a hearing on Nov. 17.

Tribune columnist Tom Fulks

Following the vote, Tom Fulks, a Tribune contributor and a long-time consultant for Supervisor Gibson, wrote an editorial accusing Peschong of corruption.

Fulks suggests Peschong should have recused himself because he made more than $100,000 as a political consultant last year.

Fulks then claims that the ordinance directly affects Peschong’s income; pointing at Peschong’s involvement with Measure G in 2018 as support for his allegation.

However, Tuesday’s proposed ordinance impacts candidates only and not measures.

Fulks, who also worked as a consultant for Dow’s opponent in the 2018 district attorney’s race, wrote that Dow was unethical while failing to mention his own financial connections. Dow is not up for reelection until 2022.


womanwhohasbeenthere

The higher limit is necessary to enable challengers to compete more fairly.

Incumbents have several inherent advantages. They have name recognition. Their names and photos appear on the official website for the county. They are seen and heard in action every two weeks at Board meetings. Every time an incumbent says anything, it is printed/shared etc. as “news.” A challenger says something, and the yawning response is, So what? This helps explain why many incumbents get re-elected, over and over again.


10/23/2020 6:03 pm
adustum

“Prior to the vote, Peschong consulted a attorney who specializes in political law who said he did not have a conflict of interest, Peschong said.”


Hopefully Peschong checked with the Fair Political Practice Commission (FPPC) attorneys; otherwise, advice of another attorney means little if someone files a complaint against him with the FPPC.


10/23/2020 4:19 pm
Kevin Rice

If Peschong doesn’t take work within the county, there’s no conflict.


10/23/2020 4:38 pm
