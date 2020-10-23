SLO Democrat voting for Cherisse Sweeney for mayor

October 23, 2020

OPINION by MELISSA TUNNELL

I am a San Luis Obispo resident and registered Democrat proudly supporting Cherisse Sweeney for mayor.

I have read some of the lies being told about this candidate and cannot remain silent. I have met Mayoral Candidate Cherisse Sweeney and can report without reservation that she is the real deal!

She is committed to her non-partisan position and intent on unifying our community.

She is an extremely intelligent woman and local business owner with fiscal responsibility.

She brings experience in working with multiple agencies, local, state and federal which will be useful in addressing our homeless situation in SLO.

This Democrat encourages you to vote for Cherisse Sweeney. A vote for Sweeney is a vote for a positive direction for the City of San Luis Obispo.

