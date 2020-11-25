Arroyo Grande man impresses Tony Hawk on Ellen, video

November 25, 2020

An Arroyo Grande man not only impressed skate boarding legend Tony Hawk with his skills, but also his positive attitude following a life-changing fall from Bishops Peak in San Luis Obispo.

In 2016, then 18-year-old Evan Lalanne was hiking with his girlfriend when he fell 40 feet, breaking his neck and back. The fall left Lalanne paralyzed from the waste down.

Unable to walk, Lalanne built himself a motorized skateboard, and developed some mad skills.

On the Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday, Lalanne raced around the studio’s parking lot with Hawk.

