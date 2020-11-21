As coronavirus cases surge, Cal Poly students head home
With more than 1,000 Cal Poly students quarantined because of the coronavirus, the majority of the 4,500 students living on campus are required to move out by 5 p.m. on Saturday. There are currently only 58 students who plan to live on campus during the winter break, according to Cal Poly officials.
Since July 8, 237 students residing on campus and 441 students living off campus tested positive for the virus through Campus Health and Wellbeing.
Shortly after multiple students gathered at Halloween parties, cases in San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly surged, throwing the county back into the more restrictive purple tier.
During the past three days, SLO County reported 357 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 163 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 72 and Cal Poly students living on-campus with 32.
Of the 5,607 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,834 individuals have recovered, and 35 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 10 people in the hospital — two in the intensive care unit, and 728 recuperating at home.
Cases by city:
Paso Robles — 1,340
San Luis Obispo — 1,314
Atascadero — 504
Nipomo — 405
CMC inmates — 295
Arroyo Grande — 289
Cal Poly residents — 247
San Miguel — 196
Grover Beach — 191
Templeton — 177
Oceano — 153
Morro Bay — 89
Los Osos — 83
Pismo Beach — 79
Shandon — 61
Santa Margarita — 41
Cambria — 38
Creston — 30
Ash-patients — 23
Cayucos — 20
Avila Beach — 12
San Simeon — 7
Other county cases where location has no yet been determined — 13
As of Friday evening, there have been 1,094,083positive cases, and 18,645 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 12,274,726 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 260,283 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 57,955,003 cases with 1,378,508 dead.
