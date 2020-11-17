Brush fire burning in rural Arroyo Grande
Firefighters are battling a brush fire Tuesday that is burning off Highway 1 near Valley Road in rural Arroyo Grande.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a resident reported a fire burning about a mile from their home. Firefighters arrived to find the fire burning in thick vegetation, and headed uphill.
An air tanker is dropping water on the blaze.
CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.
