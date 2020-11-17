Brush fire burning in rural Arroyo Grande

Firefighters are battling a brush fire Tuesday that is burning off Highway 1 near Valley Road in rural Arroyo Grande.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a resident reported a fire burning about a mile from their home. Firefighters arrived to find the fire burning in thick vegetation, and headed uphill.

An air tanker is dropping water on the blaze.

