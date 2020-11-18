Cunningham attends conference in Hawaii, undeterred by travel advisory

November 18, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Central Coast Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is one of four California lawmakers in attendance this week at a conference in Hawaii, just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an advisory not to travel out of state.

Newsom’s travel advisory, issued late last week, also calls for anyone arriving in California from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Currently, Cunningham is attending an annual gathering of lobbyists and lawmakers held in Maui by the Independent Voter Project. The four-day legislative conference is taking place at the Fairmont Kea Lani resort.

Politico reports Assemblyman Chad Mayes (I-Yucca Valley) and assemblywomen Wendy Carrillo (D-Boyle Heights) and Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) are also in attendance. Several lawmakers from Texas and Washington state, too, are said to be attending.

One of Cunningham’s campaign finance filings states the assemblyman spent $306 on a roundtrip Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaii.

Cunningham issued a statement confirming he and his family are currently in Hawaii. The assemblyman says he tested negative for coronavirus prior to departing, followed all public health and safety protocols and did not use any state funds for his trip.

“Yes, my family and I are in Hawaii for an annual, bipartisan policy conference. This event promotes intelligent public policy in our state. In fact, we are here discussing ways we can safely reopen our society and save our small businesses, workers and kids,” Cunningham said in the statement. “I have been saying since April that Gov. Newsom’s lockdown policies are draconian and unscientific. Fortunately, he has stopped short of unconstitutionally attempting to stop interstate travel, close the airports or make vacations or Thanksgiving illegal.”

