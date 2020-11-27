Front Page  »  

Firefighters battle three fires in SLO County

November 27, 2020

Fire burning at homeless encampment in Paso Robles

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three small fires broke out in San Luis Obispo County Friday morning, with one each burning in rural San Simeon, rural Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

A caller reported the first fire, burning at 5855 San Simeon Creek Road near the Rocky Butte Trail, at about 6:30 a.m. The blaze burned about a half acre to one acre of grass and oak woodlands before firefighters stopped its forward progress. Firefighters battled the blaze from both the air and the ground.

Shortly afterwards, a fire broke out in the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles near the Niblick Bridge at a homeless encampment. Firefighters battled the blaze from the air and the ground and are currently mopping up hot spots.

Initially, fire officials said the riverbed fire burned one eighth of an acre and had the potential to burn up to five acres.

At about 10:20 a.m., a caller reported a fire that started in the attic of a single-story house in the 2600 block of Branch Mill Road in rural Arroyo Grande. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, with the home sustaining just minimal damage.

Homeless encampment fire in Paso Robles, photo by Richard Bastian


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
commonsenseguy

Let’s pray for some soaking rains. Thanks to all of our firefighter’s for their hard work and always being there in our time of need. It’s been a tough fire season. Unfortunately, it appears it might be an extended season due to the La Nina weather pattern that has developed which usually means warmer temperature’s with below normal rainfall.


Vote Up14Vote Down 
11/27/2020 1:16 pm
﻿