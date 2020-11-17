Firefighters extinguish blaze at Wendy’s in Paso Robles

November 17, 2020

Paso Robles firefighters extinguished a blaze at the Wendy’s restaurant on Niblick Road Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported smoke coming from the restaurant. Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the roof of the building.

A total of 18 firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

Th restaurant suffered minor damage, and is cleared to reopen on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Loading...