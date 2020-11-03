Front Page  »  

Humpback whale scoops up kayakers in Avila Beach, spits them out

November 2, 2020

By CCN STAFF

A pair of kayakers had a close call Monday, when a massive humpback whale scooped their kayak up in his mouth, and then spit them out. Neither woman was seriously injured.

A nearby person on a paddle board reportedly helped one of the women back to shore.

During the fall, nutrient rich colder waters bring an explosion of krill and sardines, which the migrating whales, brown pelicans and sea lions feed on.

Each year, the feeding frenzy attracts whale watchers, who on occasion, are knocked into the ocean by a breaching whale.


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
commonsenseguy

That’s the chance you take being on their turf.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
11/02/2020 8:39 pm
kevin rise

Pretty tricky. How to not infringe on peoples rights to have recreation and sporting, while respecting a small region critical to humpbacks ancient migration and grey whales migration. We are dealing with this in Oceano involving a “bird” and a “ecosystem to recreate in”. I say keep people the hell out of there during migration, but so much business and mooring is done there, and for a long time too, and I sympathise truly with that as a local wanting local business to thrive.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
11/02/2020 8:39 pm
blackjack

Close brush with a couple Darwin awards right there. Might be time to stick to something safer, like riding a pair of those low profile recumbent bikes up Old Creek Road …….


Vote Up7Vote Down 
11/02/2020 8:28 pm
ddc1983

Same thing happened to Pinocchio!


Vote Up23Vote Down 
11/02/2020 5:33 pm
info

Of course the kayakers were maintaining the 100 yard setback and the whale just happened to come upon them.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
11/02/2020 5:16 pm
kayaknut

Can you say idiots


Vote Up13Vote Down 
11/02/2020 5:14 pm
panflash

“Idiots.”


Vote Up0Vote Down 
11/02/2020 7:07 pm
Side_Show_Bob

The whales or the people?


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
11/02/2020 8:23 pm
﻿