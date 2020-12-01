Front Page  »  

Is California planning for a third Cal Poly?

November 30, 2020

The CSU system is looking to Humboldt State University to become the third Cal Poly in the state system, which could result in less impaction at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Of the 23 campuses in the CSU system, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the most impacted, meaning the campus has reached its enrollment capacity and cannot accommodate all eligible undergraduates who apply. The two Cal Poly campuses, located in SLO and Pamona, focus on engineering, sciences, mathematics and agriculture, and have a very competitive admission process.

In a Nov. 20 letter, CSU Chancellor Timothy White notes plans to designated Humboldt State a politectnic university.

“I also see the likelihood that the designation and recognition of HSU as a polytechnic university would make your campus increasingly attractive to students from around California and beyond, creating a robust and stable student body at the undergraduate and graduate levels,” White said in his letter.

A few days later, in a press release, Humboldt State President Tom Jackson, Jr. shared his excitement over the request with his campus.

“This is our moment,” Jackson wrote. “First, let’s allow ourselves to imagine, dream, and consider Humboldt as a polytechnic. What are the possibilities for this region and future students? What are the possibilities for new grants and research?”

In his letter, Chancellor White asks Jackson to conduct a self-study on the polytechnic concept, to be completed by spring 2021.


Eyes Everywhere

If the focus is intended to be on agriculture, then Humboldt–the weed capital–makes sense. I like the idea of a third Cal Poly, but the location seems a bit out of the way.


11/30/2020 8:37 pm
slocorruptionhater

I agree. It seems like San Jose State would be a better choice since they have a strong engineering program and they are in Silicon Valley.


11/30/2020 8:55 pm
kevin rise

Dear lord. Humboldt is the last bastion of non gentrified california. It would literally destroy and gentrify their economy and kill its history if they did this. I hope the Kalamath Tribe fights this tooth and Nail. I watched Slo county die, I dont know if I can handle The Last Lost Coast killed, where I plan on spending the last years of my life on earth at one with earth and nature.


11/30/2020 7:55 pm
blackjack

Smart move by the CS system. Expanding skilled trade programs in high schools and the JC’s should become a priority in those arenas next. Way too many of our skilled workers are either in their 50’s, or are fake ss# using “barely legals”.


11/30/2020 7:53 pm
Rambunctious

They have outgrown SLO and Pasadena…maybe SLO can retake some neighborhoods….


11/30/2020 7:05 pm
info

Why not? Its a cash cow for the universities at the expense of federal student loans and grants. With loan forgiveness tax payers take it in the front and from behind.


11/30/2020 4:56 pm
