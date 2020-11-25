Is the surge in Coronavirus cases slowing in SLO County?

November 24, 2020

While new coronavirus cases in California surge to more than 17,800 a day, during the past seven days the average number of daily new cases in San Luis Obispo County has remained in the low 70s.

Likely spread through Halloween parties, in early November coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo and at Cal Poly residence halls surged, throwing the county back into the more restrictive purple tier. With indoor dining shuttered, and thousands of Cal Poly students at home for winter break, the number of daily new cases in SLO County has leveled.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 278 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 87 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 77 and both Arroyo Grande and Atascadero with 22.

Of the 5,885 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 5,009 individuals have recovered, and 35 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 11 people in the hospital — one in the intensive care unit, and 829 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,417

San Luis Obispo — 1,401

Atascadero — 526

Nipomo — 420

CMC inmates — 312

Arroyo Grande — 295

Cal Poly residents — 249

San Miguel — 202

Grover Beach — 201

Templeton — 181

Oceano — 158

Morro Bay — 94

Los Osos — 93

Pismo Beach — 84

Shandon — 61

Santa Margarita — 45

Cambria — 40

Creston — 30

Ash-patients — 23

Cayucos — 24

Avila Beach — 12

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has no yet been determined — 10

As of Friday evening, there have been 1,142,621 positive cases, and 18,790 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 12,941,123 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 265,826 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 60,072,563 cases with 1,413,684 dead.

