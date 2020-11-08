Jordan Cunningham’s lead increases over Dawn Addis
Incumbent Jordan Cunningham’s lead over challenger Dawn Addis widened Saturday, making it likely he will retain his California Assembly seat.
On March 3, Cunningham, a Republican, ended the night 6,523 votes ahead of Addis, a Democrat. As of Saturday, Cunningham’s lead widened to 11,900 votes, or 53.3% to 46.7%.
The district includes all of San Luis Obispo County and the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.
