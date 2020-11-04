Man accused of rape and human trafficking in SLO County

November 4, 2020

By CCN STAFF

A 21-year-old Florida man is awaiting extradition to San Luis Obispo County to face charges of statutory rape, human trafficking, child pornography, stalking and witness intimidation.

Dominick Alleva’s legal troubles began in April when San Luis Obispo County deputies arrested him on suspicion of statutory rape. While Alleva was in custody, investigators discovered evidence of human trafficking of a minor and the possession, production, and distribution of child pornography.

In May, a judge increased his bail from $45,000 to $150,000. Alleva then paid the bail and returned to Boca Raton, Florida, where he is suspected of violating a criminal protective order.

Armed with an arrest warrant, SLO County sheriff and district attorney investigators traveled to Florida where they arrested Alleva on Monday on charges of stalking and witness intimidation.

Alleva is currently in custody in Palm Beach County. Investigators anticipate Alleva will return to SLO County in the near future.

