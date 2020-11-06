Man leaps onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, kills himself
November 5, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A man died after jumping off an overpass and onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Thursday morning.
The man jumped off the overpass at La Cumbre Road at about 9:45 a.m. Emergency personnel found the man lying in the center median of the highway and declared him dead at the scene.
Authorities closed one lane of the highway following the incident. The CHP is investigating the death with help from other agencies.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines