Man leaps onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, kills himself

November 5, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man died after jumping off an overpass and onto Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Thursday morning.

The man jumped off the overpass at La Cumbre Road at about 9:45 a.m. Emergency personnel found the man lying in the center median of the highway and declared him dead at the scene.

Authorities closed one lane of the highway following the incident. The CHP is investigating the death with help from other agencies.

Loading...