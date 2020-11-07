Man steals Trump supporter’s hat, assaults him, video

By CCN STAFF

Santa Barbara police arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly snatched a MAGA hat and an American flag from drivers participating in a Trump rally, before assaulting a Trump supporter and fleeing officers. The former bar owner turned himself on Friday after a video of the assault went viral.

On Halloween, Scott Manser allegedly drove over a curb onto residential properties crashing into items in the yards. After discarding the damaged SUV, Manser turned up shirtless with a woman in a bikini at a Trump procession in Santa Barbara.

Manser snatched a flag from a vehicle and a hat from the driver of a white car. When the man got out of his car to retrieve his hat, Manser pushed the man to the ground. Manser then successfully fled officers.

On Nov. 6, Manser went to the Santa Barbara Police Department and turned himself in. Officers arrested Manser and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run, one count felony theft, and one count felony battery.

