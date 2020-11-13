Nearly 1,000 Cal Poly students quarantined because of Covid-19

November 12, 2020

By CCN STAFF

There are nearly 1,000 Cal Poly students in isolation or under quarantine because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases. An outbreak that is likely to force San Luis Obispo County into a more restrictive tier.

There are currently 95 students in isolation with the virus. Of those, about two dozen are isolating at the Lamplighter Inn and Suites on Monterey Street, with the university picking up the tab.

Another 880 students in campus housing are under quarantine. Multiple students are planning to leave the area in the next few weeks, through winter break.

Since July 8, 149 students residing on campus and 309 living off campus have tested positive for the virus.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 178 new coronavirus cases. SLO leads with 67 new cases, followed by Cal Poly with 38 and Paso Robles with 32.

Of the 4,972 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,357 individuals have recovered, and 33 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital — two in the intensive care unit, and 573 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,216

San Luis Obispo — 1,096

Atascadero — 452

Nipomo — 381

CMC inmates — 294

Arroyo Grande — 256

San Miguel — 188

Grover Beach — 177

Templeton — 160

Oceano — 147

Cal Poly residents — 149

Morro Bay — 77

Pismo Beach — 70

Los Osos — 66

Shandon — 58

Santa Margarita — 39

Cambria — 36

Creston — 28

Ash-patients — 22

Cayucos — 19

Avila Beach — 11

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 25

As of Thursday evening, there have been 1,007,056 positive cases, and 18,142 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 10,873,936 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 248,585 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 53,085,762 cases with 1,299,267 dead.

